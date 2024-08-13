sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:31 IST, August 13th 2024

Meerut School Principal Arrested For 'Deliberately Serving' Non-Veg Food To Student

Mohammed Iqbal Khan, principal of the school in Vaidwada in Meerut, is accused to have "deliberately served" non-vegetarian food to a student. A block education officer has been tasked with a detailed report on the matter.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Meerut School Principal Arrested For 'Deliberately Serving' Non-Veg Food To Student | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
