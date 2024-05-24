Advertisement

Shillong: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday announced the results of the class 10 final examinations, in which 55.80 per cent of students were declared successful.

Anuj Chetry of Sherwood School in Tura topped the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination by securing 575 marks. He was followed by Aleytheia Syiemlieh of St Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh of Christian Academy in Shillong secured the third position with 571 marks.

A total of 54,134 students from 679 schools appeared in the examination. Of them, 30,207 or 55.80 per cent of students cleared the examination. Last year, the pass percentage was 51.93, officials said.

The results of the Arts stream of the Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination for class 12 was also declared, and 79.76 per cent of students cleared it.

Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School and Gaurav Bharali of St Edmund's Higher Secondary School shared the top position with 468 marks, while Tanisha Das and Salseng Marak, both of Don Bosco College Higher Secondary School in Tura, secured the second and third positions by scoring 451 and 450 marks, respectively.

In the HSSLC examination, 27,374 students from 251 schools appeared. Of them, 21,833 or 79.76 per cent of students cleared the exams. Last year, the pass percentage was 80.30.