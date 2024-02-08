Advertisement

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is gearing up to release the admit card for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 Executive today. According to sources, the IB ACIO admit card for the Tier 1 exam in 2024 is expected to be available on January 14. However, it's crucial to note that there hasn't been an official announcement yet regarding the specific release date and time for the IB ACIO admit card in 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the IB ACIO recruitment in 2024 should be aware that they need to keep an eye out for the official notification. The exam will be held on January 17, 18. The admit card can be downloaded from the official portal at mha.gov.in, and candidates will be required to use their registration number and date of birth as login credentials to access the call letter.

For those curious about the details of the recruitment, the IB ACIO position involves 995 vacancies. The admit card release date is expected to be on January 14, and candidates need their registration number and date of birth for authentication. The exam itself is anticipated to take place in the 2nd week of January 2024, as per the information available.

Moving on to the selection process, candidates for the IB ACIO post will undergo a two-tier written examination, followed by an interview. The Tier 1 exam is objective-type, while Tier 2 is descriptive. Candidates who meet the cut-off marks will proceed to the interview and viva voce stage.

Specifically focusing on the IB ACIO Tier 1 exam pattern in 2024, it will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The questions will cover various subjects, including current affairs, general studies, numerical aptitude, reasoning and logical aptitude, and English language. It's important to note that one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect attempt.

In summary, candidates eagerly awaiting the IB ACIO admit card for 2024 should stay updated with official announcements on the IB's official website and be well-prepared for the upcoming Tier 1 exam with a clear understanding of the exam pattern and subjects covered.