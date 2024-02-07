Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to begin the registration process for the MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023 from February 15 to 21. Aspiring candidates can complete their registration on the official websites, mponline.gov.in and mppsc.mp.gov.in. The MPPSC State Service 2023 Mains exam is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 16.

Key Dates and Fee Structure:

Registration Period: February 15 to 21, 2024.

February 15 to 21, 2024. Mains Exam Dates: March 11 to 16, 2024.

March 11 to 16, 2024. Unreserved Category and Outside State Applicants: Rs 800 registration fee.

Rs 800 registration fee. OBC-Non Creamy Layer, SC, ST, and EWS Categories: Rs 400 registration fee.

The MPPSC announced the results of the State Service 2024 preliminary examination on January 18. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to participate in the main exams, which will be held in various examination centers across Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Barwani.

In the main exam, candidates are required to answer questions within the prescribed word limit and in the space provided below the question in the answer booklet. Any answers written at other places will be considered invalid. To assist candidates, a sample question-answer booklet has been published on the Commission's website. The number of examination centers may be subject to reduction due to the number of candidates and administrative reasons, as stated by the board.

Candidates appearing for the mains exams must respond to Hindi essays and draft writing question papers exclusively in Hindi. Even applicants choosing English as the medium of instruction are required to answer the sixth question paper in Hindi medium only.

Prospective candidates are advised to check the official websites for detailed instructions, updates, and any additional information related to the MPPSC State Service Main Exam 2023.



