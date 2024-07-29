sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:28 IST, July 29th 2024

Class 5th Student Brutally Beaten By Teacher for Refusing to Massage Her Legs, Head; Hospitalised

The victim, a fifth-grade student named Anshu, was allegedly beaten after refusing to massage and stroke the teacher's legs and head on Saturday afternoon.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Class 5th Student Brutally Beaten By Teacher for Refusing to Massage Her Legs, Hospitalised | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
