Every year on February 28, India commemorates National Science Day, a day dedicated to the spirit of scientific inquiry and discovery. This day holds great significance as it marks the discovery of the Raman Effect by the eminent physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, popularly known as C.V. Raman. National Science Day not only celebrates Raman's groundbreaking discovery but also serves as a reminder of the importance of science and technology in shaping our world. The theme of the National Science Day 2024, launched by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, is “Indigenous Technology for Viksit Bharat.

Who was CV Raman

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, commonly known as C.V. Raman, was an eminent Indian physicist who made groundbreaking contributions to the field of science, particularly in the study of light and its interactions with matter. Born on November 7, 1888, in Tiruchirapalli, India, Raman's interest in science was evident from an early age. He pursued higher education at Presidency College in Madras (now Chennai) and later at the University of Madras, where he earned his master's degree in physics in 1907.

Raman's illustrious career in science began with his appointment as a lecturer at the University of Calcutta in 1917. During his tenure there, he conducted extensive research on the scattering of light by molecules, a topic that would eventually lead to his groundbreaking discovery known as the Raman Effect.

In 1928, while working at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) in Calcutta, Raman made his most significant discovery. He observed that when a beam of light traverses a transparent material, a small fraction of the light is scattered in directions other than that of the incident beam. This phenomenon, now known as the Raman Effect, provided valuable insights into the behavior of light and the molecular structure of matter. Raman's discovery revolutionized the field of spectroscopy and earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian to receive this prestigious honor.

Throughout his career, Raman held various academic and research positions, including the directorship of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore. He also played a key role in establishing the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore, a center dedicated to advanced scientific research.

The Raman Effect

The Raman Effect, discovered in 1928, refers to the phenomenon of scattering of light when it passes through a transparent medium. This discovery earned C.V. Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian to receive this prestigious award in the field of science. His groundbreaking research laid the foundation for advancements in various scientific disciplines, particularly in the study of light and its interaction with matter.

National Science Day is celebrated across India with various events, seminars, exhibitions, and competitions aimed at promoting scientific temper and fostering a culture of innovation. Schools, colleges, research institutions, and scientific organizations actively participate in organizing activities to engage students and the general public in scientific exploration and learning.

Celebrating National Science Day

The significance of National Science Day extends beyond commemorating Raman's discovery. It serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of scientists, engineers, and researchers who have dedicated their lives to advancing human knowledge and understanding. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of scientific research and development in addressing global challenges and improving the quality of life for all.

In addition to celebrating scientific achievements, National Science Day also aims to inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. By instilling a passion for inquiry and discovery at an early age, India aims to cultivate a future generation of innovators and problem-solvers who will continue to drive scientific progress and contribute to the nation's development.

As we celebrate National Science Day, let us reflect on the remarkable contributions of C.V. Raman and countless other scientists who have made significant strides in advancing human understanding of the natural world. Let us also reaffirm our commitment to promoting scientific education, research, and innovation for the betterment of society and the world at large.