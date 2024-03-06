Advertisement

The conventional report cards used in schools are undergoing a significant transformation, thanks to the introduction of a novel 'holistic progress card' (HPC) by the National Council for Educational and Research Training (NCERT). This innovative approach, designed to align with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of students' development beyond mere academic performance.

Developed by the Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), a standard-setting body under the NCERT, the HPC is tailored for students in the foundational stage (Classes 1 and 2), preparatory stage (Classes 3 to 5), and middle stage (Classes 6 to 8). While the HPCs for these stages have been crafted and implemented, those for the secondary stage (beyond Class 9) are still in the pipeline.

So, what exactly is the Holistic Progress Card (HPC)?

Unlike traditional report cards that rely solely on marks or grades, the HPC adopts a 360-degree evaluation approach. It involves regular assessments of students through engaging class activities, turning them from passive recipients into active participants in their own learning journey. These activities are designed to gauge various skills and competencies, providing insights into students' conceptual grasp and problem-solving abilities.

One of the key features of the HPC is its emphasis on student involvement. Students are encouraged to assess not only their own performance but also that of their peers. At the foundational stage, for instance, students respond to descriptive statements indicating their preferences and perceptions, while also evaluating their classmates' work.

Moreover, the HPC serves as a bridge between home and school, with parents playing a crucial role in the assessment process. Parents' inputs on their child's academic engagement, homework completion, and extracurricular balance are integrated into the progress report.

The rollout of the HPC marks a significant departure from traditional assessment methods, focusing on building students' self-awareness and self-esteem while fostering critical thinking and analytical skills. It promotes a shift from rote learning to competency-based evaluation, providing a more holistic understanding of each student's strengths and areas for improvement.

With several states and Union Territories already embracing this innovative approach, the HPC is poised to redefine the way student progress is evaluated, paving the way for a more inclusive and effective education system.