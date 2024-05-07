Advertisement

In a shocking incident at Kakadev Coaching Hub in Kanpur, students preparing for the NEET examination subjected a fellow student to brutal assault over a dispute related to online gaming. The victim, who had lost money in an online game, was mercilessly beaten, stripped, and tortured by his peers, resulting in severe injuries.

The distressing episode unfolded when the victim, a 17-year-old inter-pass student, visited the Pandunagar village to meet friends on April 18. Engaging in an online aviator game with his friends, he incurred a loss of Rs. 20,000. Despite several promises, he failed to repay the borrowed amount, leading to a heated confrontation.

Demanding repayment along with interest, the accused students resorted to extreme violence when the victim failed to meet their demands. On April 20, the perpetrators stripped him naked, confined him to a room, and subjected him to physical assault. He was ruthlessly beaten, burnt with hot wooden objects, and then hung by a brick tied to a sensitive body part.

The appalling brutality was captured on video and circulated on social media platforms, sparking outrage across the community. The victim, fearing further repercussions, initially hesitated to approach the authorities. However, after reassurances from the police, he mustered the courage to file a complaint against his assailants.

The Kanpur Police swiftly responded to the incident, registering a case under various sections of the IT Act and relevant sections pertaining to assault, torture, and confinement. Six accused students, identified as Tanay Chaurasia, Abhishek Verma, Yogesh Vishwakarma, Sanjeev Yadav, Hargovind Tiwari, and Shiva Tripathi, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Harish Chandra, Additional Police Commissioner (Law & Order), condemned the heinous act, emphasizing the need for stringent action against the perpetrators. Investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the incident.

The chilling incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with unchecked online gaming and underscores the urgent need for awareness and intervention to prevent such atrocities in the future.