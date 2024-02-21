Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Will NEET MDS 2024 be postponed? Supreme Court hears plea today, decision awaited

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea today seeking the postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 exam. The hearing is underway. Decisions awaited.

Nandini Verma
supreme court
supreme court | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In response to the pressing challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea today seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). The plea, filed by concerned individuals, underscores the potential risks associated with conducting a large-scale examination amidst the current public health crisis.

The applicants are urging the court to consider the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, emphasizing the safety and well-being of the candidates. The NEET MDS exam, a pivotal assessment for dental postgraduate admissions, is slated to take place in the near future. However, given the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, the petitioners contend that a deferment is warranted.

Reasons for postponing the NEET MDS exam include:

  1. Inequitable comparison with other medical examinations: Some candidates argue that the decision to postpone the NEET PG exam from March 3 to July 7 creates an inequitable comparison with the NEET MDS exam, which remains unchanged
  2. Insufficient preparation time: Given the short duration between the announcement of the new exam date and the actual exam, many candidates feel that they do not have ample time to adequately prepare for the exam
  3. Conflict with internship completion dates: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the internship cut-off date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) to be August 15, while the last date for NEET MDS is March 31. This means that many candidates who have finished their internships before March 31 will be unable to sit for the NEET MDS exam if it is held in March
  4. Disruption of academic calendar: Postponing the NEET MDS exam could disrupt the academic calendar and delay the admission process for dental postgraduate courses
Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

