NEET PG 2022 Counselling: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday stated that it will not interfere and stall NEET-PG 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students' lives in jeopardy. This decision was made by a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kholi when a plea related to NEET PG was submitted to the court. Counseling for NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held from September 1, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: 'Will not interfere and stall Counselling' process, says Supreme Court

The Court noted that the counselling procedure for NEET PG will not be "stalled" anymore and will continue as per the schedule. Notably, the writ petition sought court intervention over the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBE) to not release the answer key and question paper for NEET-PG 2022. The petitioner alleged serious discrepancies in the marks of the candidates who appeared in the medical test. The petition has been filed by doctors who allege that there are some major issues in their NEET PG 2022 scores and the NBE is not cooperating to resolve the issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the doctors have demanded the release of the question paper and answer key for NEET PG 2022 from NBE, and to provide options to the candidates to re-evaluate their papers; to declare Clause 9.7 and 10.4 unconstitutional, and to allow candidates to raise objections against the answer keys. It has also asked for the court's intervention in forming a committee to review the case of alleged discrepancies in scores to ensure fairness and transparency in the evaluation system. Also, the petitioner has urged the Court to order certain guidelines for publishing question papers and answer keys after the examination. The petition seeks the court's direction to direct NBE to upload individual OMR Sheets in the login account along with the question paper and the corresponding answer key after the examination so that it is easily available to the students for any future help.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for NEET PG Counselling 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling section.

Step 3: The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Step 4: Candidates need to enter the required information and register on the portal.

Step 5: Login and complete the application form.

Step 6: Finally, upload the required documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Step 7: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the application form.