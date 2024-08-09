Published 12:02 IST, August 9th 2024

NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided for Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Private entrepreneur institutes have been avoided for NEET-PG 2024 centres for better monitoring and the test is being held in two-shifts on August 11 to eliminate any possibility of malpractice, NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth said on Thursday.