NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2025 exam. Candidates who took the medical entrance test can download it from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The answer key allows candidates to compare their responses and estimate their likely scores before the final results are announced.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Objection

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional NEET UG 2025 answer key can raise objections online. The challenge window will be open from June 3 to 5, 2025. After this period, the NTA will review all valid objections and release the final answer key based on the feedback received.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Objection Fee

Candidates who wish to challenge any question or recorded response will need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per challenge. The deadline to submit the fee is June 5, 2025, by 11:50 PM. Payment can be made using a debit card, credit card, or through net banking.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to Raise to Objection

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says “View/Challenge OMR Sheet and Answer Key” and click on it.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your OMR sheet with recorded answers will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: To raise an objection, click on the relevant challenge option.

Step 6: Select the question you wish to challenge.

Step 7: Pay the required fee of ₹200 per question online.

Step 8: After successful payment, download and save the receipt for future reference.

About NEET UG 2025: