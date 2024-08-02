sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • Education /
  • NEET Verdict | Truth Prevails, Propaganda Dismissed: Education Minister Hails SC Judgement

Published 13:38 IST, August 2nd 2024

NEET Verdict | Truth Prevails, Propaganda Dismissed: Education Minister Hails SC Judgement

“The truth, like the sun, can be hidden by clouds for a time, but it always prevails," Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted after SC delivered NEET verdict today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NEET Verdict | Truth Prevails, Propaganda Dismissed: Education Minister Hails SC Judgement
NEET Verdict | Truth Prevails, Propaganda Dismissed: Education Minister Hails SC Judgement | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:38 IST, August 2nd 2024