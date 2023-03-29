21st Century Is The Century Of Empowerment Through Knowledge: Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan

Anant National University and the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education, USA, launched the Future of Learning collaborative to address critical challenges and devise plausible solutions to deliver high-quality education at the varsity campus on March 28. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt of India, inaugurated the forum in the presence of Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission and 28 delegates from five continents, including Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Speaking on the occasion education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the 21st century is the century of empowerment through knowledge. He said that people-centric solutions are the core of education for a sustainable future and holistic thinking is the pathway.

The Minister highlighted that the Indic way of living and knowledge traditions are based on the concept of ‘Samagra’. Modern-day holistic thinking is nothing but an expression of Indic traditions. Design thinking today gives us an opportunity to reinvent the Indic process for human welfare, he added.

With the implementation of NEP 2020, we are intertwining our centuries-old tradition of ‘Ideate, Create & Test’ to reform and reimagine our education and make it more practice-based and human-centric. We need to create a holistic, ‘Samagra’ darshan, he added.

He expressed his confidence that this discourse will suggest scalable ways to keep the public purposes of education at the centre of learning and for economic empowerment. He complimented Ananta University for creating new benchmarks in furthering excellence.

“The purpose of the collaborative is to explore the role, purpose, reach and dissemination of education and learning in the context of a world that is changing fast for reasons such as climate change, geo-political conflicts and technical disparities and to recommend steps and ensure that the future of learning is relevant, equitable and inclusive, solution-oriented and impactful across contexts”, said Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University.

The three-day conference, organised between the 28th and 30th of March, comprised thought leaders, academics, policymakers, practitioners, innovators, investors and entrepreneurs coming together to design better learning environments for future generations of learners and provide them with an education that is accessible, affordable, and empowering.