Last Updated:

694 Indian Students Were In Sumy Last Night, All Have Left For Poltava In Buses: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy has started and they are being been taken in buses to Poltava.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
ukraine

Image: PTI/ANI


Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy has started and they are being been taken in buses to Poltava.

"Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," Puri told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy ways to start the stalled evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine's besieged Sumy city pummelled by the invading Russian forces.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine so far while Indian students remained stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy with their evacuation dependent on the facilitation of a safe passage by Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

READ | Australia imposes fresh sanctions on Russia as Moscow continues offensive in Ukraine
READ | In pics | Over 1.7 mn flee Ukraine as humanitarian crisis worsens amid Russian invasion
READ | Indian student's mortal remains to return once shelling stops says CM Basavaraj Bommai
READ | Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine
READ | US provided 'encrypted communications equipment' to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Report

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Hardeep Singh Puri, ukraine, ukraine students
First Published:
COMMENT