70-year-old Man Receives PhD From Anna University, Took Him 8 Years To Achieve This Feat

In an interesting development, 70-year-old Rajagopal got his PhD degree today. It happened during Anna University's 42nd convocation on July 29, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister along with few other leaders attended the event. Rajagopal took eight years to earn his doctorate from Anna University. While talking to ANI he said that he had the constant support of his colleagues and non-teaching staffs as well.

He said, “I received cordial help from my colleagues, including non-teaching staff. We were honored to have PM at the convocation.”

Reports suggest that Rajagopal completed his graduation in B Tech (in 1978) and M Tech (1980) from the Department of Chemical Engineering in Alagappa College of Technology in the Guindy campus of Anna University. After completing his masters, he joined the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

How did he decide to pursue PhD?

After retiring, he visited the alma mater to drop his daughter, who was pursuing her degree in industrial engineering. He visited there on a regular basis which inspired him to study.

He tried to find a solution to the problem of effluent water generated in ONGC through research. “My guide suggested that I take up effluents from two other industries as well for the study and I took up textile and pharmaceutical industries,” he recalled. “I treated the water in the laboratory in two different processes and compared the results to find if they fell within the permissible limits prescribed by the Pollution Control Board. This is only a preliminary study. I got reasonable results,” he explained. He added, “To go to the level of the industry, a researcher must proceed further and meet the standards set by the PCB or recycle the water and find newer processes and other methods.”

PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University; calls India World's 'growth engine'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 42nd convocation event at Anna University in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on July 29, 2022. He said that India is becoming a vital link in the global supply chain. The event was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University, PM Modi congratulated those who graduated from the university while calling the teaching and non-teaching staff ‘nation builders’.