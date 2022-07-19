75th Independence Day: 'Encourage Everyone To Hoist National Flag In Homes', Says UGC

In an important notice released by the University Grants Commission, it has been announced that under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), an ongoing celebration to commemorate the 75 glorious years of independence of India, the central government has launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to encourage citizens to hoist the National Flag of India in their homes. "All citizens will be encouraged to hoist Tiranaga in their homes between the 13th and 15th of August," the notice stated.

UGC letter regarding: Har Ghar Tiranga Programme under Azadi ka Amrit Mahatsov (AKAM)

It further said that the week before Independence Week, essay competitions, drawing competitions, and singing competitions may be organised in universities and colleges to build tempo aiming students for awareness building and buzz creation. The Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may also organise Nukkad Nataks, Prabhat Pheries, presentations etc. with a specific call to action on Buying/Gifting a flag. The notice further stated that it is mandatory to obey the "Flag code of India' 2022 (enclosed) to govern the usage of the National Flag by citizens.

It further stated that in view of the same, all the Vice-Chancellors of the universities and principals of the colleges are requested to disseminate the information on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga programme' to their faculty members, students, and stakeholders and to encourage them during the period from August 13 to 15. The notice further read, "Institutions are also requested to upload their participatory videos of the Har Ghar Tiranaga programme on the social media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and also share the detailed activity plan for organising the above events on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) by July 25, 2022."