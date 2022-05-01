802 Candidates Clear JPSC Mains, Interview From May 9

Ranchi, May 1 (PTI) The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) declared the results of the Combined Civil Services Mains Exams, in which 802 candidates were declared successful.

The successful candidates will now appear for interviews, which will be held from May 9 to May 16.

After the interview, the successful candidates would be appointed to 252 posts in various departments of the government, an official statement said.

The Mains Exams for 7th to 10th JPSC were conducted in 14 centres of Ranchi from March 11 to March 13. A total of 4,244 candidates had appeared for the examination.

The 7th to 10th JPSC exams were shrouded in controversy, with the body having to revise the results of the preliminary tests following an order of the Jharkhand High Court.

Every day 100 candidates will be called for interview and on the last day on May 16, 102 candidates will be interviewed, the statement said.

Candidates will be able to download their call letters from the JPSC's website from May 2. Call letters will not be sent by post, it said. PTI SAN SOM SOM

