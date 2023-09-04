A Science Teacher Explains Iconic Lunar Missions' Discoveries & Insights From Chandrayaan3

The quest to explore and venture into the unknown has been an integral part of human nature. Adventurous human desires, whether ascending the tallest peak, traversing the depths of oceans, or exploring the moon, embody our innate curiosity, penchant for discovery, and relentless pursuit of progress. The boldness to embark on such adventures not only leads to scientific and technological advancements but also speaks of the very core of our identity as explorers, innovators, and dreamers. Rachna Arora, Educator Senior Years, Shiv Nadar School, Noida has explained key discoveries from iconic lunar missions and anticipates insights from Chandrayaan-3

In the primary days of space exploration, the Soviet Union emerged as a pioneer in lunar exploration through its Luna program. Luna 2 crash-landed on the lunar surface in 1959, providing valuable data about the Moon's radiation environment and the absence of a significant magnetic field. Luna 9 achieved the first successful soft moon landing in 1966. The spacecraft transmitted the first images from the lunar surface, offering humanity its initial glimpse of the Moon's rugged terrain. Luna 16 in 1970 collected lunar soil from the surface and returned it to Earth, allowing scientists to study the Moon's composition first-hand and providing insights into the Moon's evolution.

NASA’s Apollo Program

The successes and lessons learned from the Luna program inspired future lunar exploration initiatives, such as NASA's Apollo program, culminating in the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, an unprecedented engineering and scientific undertaking marked by heroism and triumph.

Apollo Missions furnished invaluable insights into lunar geology and history. By analysing lunar rocks brought back by the astronauts, scientists estimated that the Moon's surface was around 4.5 billion years old, roughly the same age as the solar system itself. This revelation helped refine our understanding of the early solar system's formation and dynamics. The Apollo missions also unveiled the Moon's violent past. The presence of varying-sized impact craters indicated a history of collisions with asteroids and comets.

In 2009, NASA launched the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which allowed for detailed mapping of the lunar surface and its various features, enabling scientists to identify potential landing sites for future missions. LRO's discoveries included evidence of water ice in permanently shadowed craters near the Moon's poles.

China’s Contribution to Lunar Exploration

With a series of successful missions led by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), China has become a notable player in the realm of lunar exploration. Chang'e 1 mapped the Moon's surface in high detail, providing insights into its topography, composition, and mineral distribution. Chang'e 3 Yutu rover examined its geology and conducted experiments, uncovering the presence of materials like olivine, thus greatly contributing to the global effort to unravel the mysteries of the Moon.

Chandrayaan 1,2 & 3

The Chandrayaan missions, undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), have also provided invaluable insights into the moon.

Chandrayaan-1 made a ground-breaking discovery by confirming the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface and provided detailed three-dimensional maps of the lunar surface, helping scientists understand the distribution of various elements and minerals.

Chandrayaan-2 aimed for a more comprehensive exploration of the Moon by including an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. While the lander Vikram faced challenges during its descent, the orbiter remains operational, significantly contributing to our understanding of the Moon's topography, mineralogy, and distribution of water ice.

A billion prayers were answered when Chandrayaan 3 soft landed on the lunar South pole on August 5, 2023, demonstrating India's capabilities in precision landing and autonomous navigation. Pragyan rover rolled out of the Vikram lander as designed. The rover is already conducting in-depth explorations of the lunar surface, analysing soil and rock samples and surface temperature. It will further investigate the presence and distribution of water ice at the lunar poles, potentially advancing our understanding of lunar resources and their relevance to future space missions.

The Moon's resources, such as water, ice, and minerals, could be vital in supporting future deep space missions, including those to Mars. By comparing lunar and terrestrial geological records, scientists can refine their understanding of planetary evolution and the impacts that have influenced both worlds. These discoveries will strengthen the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence there, involving extended missions, the development of lunar habitats, and the utilisation of local resources to support future exploration efforts.

The Moon indeed serves as a unique platform to address fundamental scientific questions, test innovative technologies, and inspire the world to reach beyond our home planet. As we continue to uncover the Moon's mysteries, we are also laying the groundwork for humanity's expansion into the cosmos, leaving an enduring legacy that continues to inspire us to reach for the stars.