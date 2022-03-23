Abel Prize 2022: Who Is Awarded The Abel Prize? In Which Field Is The Prize Given?

Abel Prize is an annual prize is given annually to a person by the King of Norway, who has done a remarkable job in the field of mathematics. The annual award for mathematics is named after the great Norwegian mathematician Niels Henrik Abel. The award is based directly on the famous Nobel Prize. It is pertinent to note that there is no Nobel Prize for mathematics, though some mathematicians have won the prestigious Nobel Prize in different fields other than Mathematics.

The winner of the Abel Prize is awarded a prize token of 7 million Norwegian Krone (NOK), after the prize money was increased in 2019, from 6 million NOK.

Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters committee chooses the winner every year. Notably, the only criteria to be a part of the committee is that one should be a notable mathematician and there is no nationality limitation to join the aforementioned committee.

Abel Prize 2022

The winner of the Abel Prize will be declared on March 23 at 5:30 p.m. (IST) and the award will be given to the winner on March 24 while the lecture from the winner(s) is scheduled to be a day after that is on March 25.

Previously, Laszlo Lovasz and Avi Wigderson shared the Abel Prize in 2021 for their contribution to theoretical computer science and discrete mathematics.

“Lovász and Wigderson have been leading forces in this development over the last decades. Thanks to their leadership discrete mathematics and the relatively young field of theoretical computer science are now established as central areas of modern mathematics,” says Hans Munthe-Kaas, chair of the Abel committee.

History of Abel Prize

Sophus Lie, another renowned mathematician, first proposed the Abel Prize in 1899, in an attempt to honour Niels Henrik Abel (born in 1802) on his 100th birth anniversary in 1902. Notably, the award was inspired by the Nansen Fund and Alfred Nobel's plan of an annual award that covers major fields except mathematics. Interestingly, the award ceremony takes place in the Aula of the University of Oslo, the same place where the Nobel prize was awarded between 1947 to 1989.

Though Niels Henrik Abel could not be commemorated on his 100th birthday, the working committee of the Abel prize was finally able to make the Mathematics award a reality after the Prime Minister of Norway accepted the proposal presented to him in May 2001.

On 23rd August 2001, during a speech on the Blindern campus of the University of Oslo, then Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg announced that the government would establish an Abel Fund worth NOK 200 million. He emphasised the broad political consensus regarding the proposal and hoped that an annual Abel Prize would strengthen and inspire teaching as well as scientific efforts.

The first Abel Prize was an honorary awarded to Atle Selberg in 2002, the two-hundredth birth anniversary of Niels Abel. The first actual prize was given in 2003 to French mathematician Jean-Pierre Serre for his contribution to topology, algebraic geometry and number theory.

S. R. Srinivasa Varadhan, an Indian-American citizen won the Abel Prize in the year 2007 for his valuable contribution in "probability theory and in particular for creating a unified theory of large deviation".