'Accept Your Limitations': PM Modi's Key Advice To Students Who Feel They're 'average'

While addressing students at the interactive program of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Narendra Modi advised them to accept their limitations. One of the students who was attending the event asked a question about her limitations and being average.

"God has given an unprecedented ability to each of you, you just have to recognise this, add fertilizer and water, and you will move ahead, this is my belief," said PM Modi, while interacting with exam warriors.

The student continued and asked how she can, being an average performer, perform extraordinarily. PM Modi replied, "Most of the people who succeed in their life are average and are known for their extraordinary work."

Further, he gave an example of India, where he said that India was earlier seen as a country with an unstable economy but now "India is being praised for its economical stability on the global platform". While interacting with exam warriors, PM Modi said that one should know their abilities and urged parents to motivate their children and not scold them.

"Parents should understand that to pick on everything is not right, that's not constructive criticism", said PM Modi.

Parisksha Pe Charcha

PM Narendra Modi addressed Pariksha Pe Charcha on January 27 where 2,400 students were present to attend the interactive program. Whereas, over 38.80 lakh registrations have been received from 155 countries for the same. The interactive program includes students, teachers, parents, and PM Modi, who would discuss various topics related to life, exams, etc.