Accused Of Fraud, Harsh Mander's Story Makes It To School Book; NCPCR Seeks NCERT's Reply

In trouble for including a story by social activist, Harsh Mander in a school textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been asked to submit an explanation by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Harsh Mander is accused of money laundering while running children's homes and the inclusion of his story negates different provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo raised the issue and sought a reply following a complaint.

NCPCR letter to NCERT:

"Also, the narrative of the story is built in a way to suggest that the rescue and welfare work are only carried out by the non-government organizations and undermines the country's mechanism including disaster management agencies and other authorities," the letter said.

The issue came under spotlight after a complaint was filed highlighting a story titled Weathering the Storm in Ersama included in the English book Moments for Class IX.

NCPCR raises questions against NCERT

The letter by the child rights body has asked why a story by a person who is accused of money laundering has been added.

"The said chapter (story) included in the supplementary reading book is authored by Shri Harsh Mandar among other stories by renowned literary figures. The complaint raises questions over the inclusion of the story by a person who is accused of money laundering while running children's homes in the country," Kanoongo said.

Moreover, the NCPCR has also marked that the other two stories titled "A Home on the Street' and 'Paying for his Tea'- given as suggested readings at the end of the chapter also present a similar picture and have been included without cross-checking the present scenario of care and protection of children in the country.

"The said book has been reprinted five times between 2016-2021, and as per the reports revisions of books/syllabus have also been carried out regularly without referring to the relevant laws and without being sensitive to the issue of care and protection of children," the NCPCR said.

The JJ Act was enacted in 2015 and subsequently, the JJ Model Rules were also constituted in 2016, pointed out NCPCR. The letter was concluded with a demand of appropriate action by NCERT within a week and 'also ensure that no such misguiding account is reflected in other stories/chapters in the books.'

(With PTI inputs)