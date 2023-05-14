Acid Attack Survivor, Kafi Braves Challenges; Scores 95% In CBSE Class 10 Exams

Kafi was three years old when three men flung acid on her. But not on her dreams! On Friday, May 13, the 15-year-old acid attack survivor topped Chandigarh’s Institute for Blind in her CBSE Class 10 Boards with 95.20%.

When the terrible event happened, Kafi had been playing Holi. The subsequent six years were a nightmare as her parents travelled to numerous hospitals and spent all of their savings in an effort to get their daughters treatment done. She lost her vision in the incident.

Kafi’s dreams and her parents' struggle

“The three middle-aged men were convicted and walked out of jail in just two years. But, their crime and attack on me will not hold me back. I will make my parents and teachers proud,” said Kafi, who aspires to become an IAS officer.

Kafi’s family relocated to Chandigarh’s Shastri Nagar so that their daughter could receive quality education. Kafi’s father accepted a position as a peon at the Haryana secretariat.

As Kafi’s family moved out of Hisar, the three convicted accused walked out of the jail after two years.

“We got busy in saving our child’s life and in that process, we realised that the case made by the Hisar police was too weak that all three walked out of the jail,” said Kafi’s father.

Kafi’s father had also filed an appeal back in 2019, in the high court which is said to be pending.

“For six years, we kept struggling….either in Delhi (AIIMS), Hyderabad…we took her everywhere but could not get her vision. Then I took her to a school in Hisar for two years… I worked as a sweeper in Hisar court and waited for her to complete her school hours. Later I realised, I will not be able to give her the best education this way and then brought her to Chandigarh,” recalls the proud father.