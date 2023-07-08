Addressing The Potential Risks Of AI Tools In Higher Education: Is Banning The Solution?

AI tools have been increasingly integrated into various aspects of education, particularly in higher education, over the past few years. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in higher education has introduced numerous opportunities for innovation and improvement. However, it is important to recognize that along with the benefits, there are potential risks associated with the use of AI tools. As educational institutions increasingly adopt AI-based technologies, it becomes imperative to critically examine these risks and determine the most appropriate course of action. In February this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education strictly prohibited the use of ChatGPT which is a language model developed by Open AI, due to cheating concerns in the Board examinations.

While some argue for an outright ban on AI tools, it is crucial to explore alternative solutions that can effectively address the potential risks while harnessing the benefits of this rapidly advancing technology. Dr Jyoti Pruthi, Associate Dean Academics & Professor in the Department of Computer Science & Technology, Manav Rachna University in a conversation with Republic World has shared some potential risks of AI tools in higher education. Additionally, adaptive learning platforms utilize AI to make specific learning paths for students based on their progress, weaknesses & strengths and customize the content & difficulty level accordingly.

Biases and Discrimination

One of the primary concerns surrounding AI tools in higher education is the potential for unintended biases and discrimination. AI algorithms are only as unbiased as the data they are trained on. If the data used to develop these tools contains inherent biases, the AI system can perpetuate and amplify them. This can have detrimental effects on marginalized communities, reinforcing existing inequalities and hindering progress toward inclusivity and diversity.

However, an outright ban on AI tools may not be the most effective solution. Instead, greater emphasis should be placed on ensuring diversity and inclusivity in the data sets used to train these systems, coupled with continuous monitoring and auditing to detect and rectify biases as they arise.

Ethical Concerns and Privacy Issues

The risk of data breaches and inappropriate use of personal data has been a looming challenge for all industries including education. AI tools in higher education often rely on extensive data collection and analysis, which raises ethical concerns and privacy issues. The use of student data to personalize learning experiences and provide targeted interventions can greatly enhance educational outcomes. However, it is essential to establish clear guidelines and regulations to protect the privacy and security of student information.

Banning AI tools entirely would mean missing out on the potential benefits they offer in terms of adaptive learning, early intervention, and personalized instruction. Instead, institutions should prioritize robust data protection measures, informed consent, and transparency in the use of AI tools. Striking a balance between innovation and privacy can ensure the responsible and ethical deployment of AI in higher education.

Skills Gap and Human-Computer Interaction:

The integration of AI tools in higher education raises concerns about the potential erosion of human skills and the widening skills gap. Critics argue that excessive reliance on AI can result in reduced critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities among students. However, an outright ban on AI tools would oversimplify the issue. Instead, a thoughtful approach that combines AI technology with effective pedagogical strategies can foster a symbiotic relationship between humans and machines. This includes prioritizing the development of digital literacy skills, ensuring the continued emphasis on human-centric education, and incorporating AI tools as aids rather than replacements. By doing so, institutions can leverage the strengths of both humans and machines to enhance learning outcomes.

Banning AI tools in higher education may seem like a straightforward solution to address the potential risks associated with this technology. However, such a blanket approach overlooks the immense benefits AI offers and hampers progress in education. To effectively address the risks, institutions should focus on implementing robust measures to mitigate biases, ensuring ethical data practices, and fostering a balanced approach to human-computer interaction.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed here are personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)