Advisory Issued For Indian Students Who Are Facing Delay In Canada Visa Appointment

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada has issued an advisory on August 19, 2022. It is for the Indian students enrolled in Canadian universities and colleges whose visa applications have been delayed. The advisory mentioned that the High commission has received several petitions regarding Indian students who have been admitted to Canadian educational institutions/ Universities, but are unable to join the academic courses due to delays in processing of their visas and student permits.
It reads, "In recent years, Canada has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students for post-secondary education. Currently, more than 230,000 students from India enrolled in post-secondary institutions in Canada, are making a positive contribution to the Canadian economy including through an estimated $ 4 billion in tuition fees. The processing of visas is a sovereign power of Govenment of Canada."
It further reads, "The High Comission of India in Ottawa and our Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver continue to be engaged with revelant Canadian interlocutors including Canadian academic institutions and universities regarding problems faced by Indian students due to delay in issue of visas. Highlighting these issues and the fact that Indian students have already deposited tuition fees with the Canadian institutions we requested the Canadian authorities to expedite processing of visa applications for students from India."
The advisory further reads, "The High Commission advises Indian students so affected to contact the concerned Canadian institution/ university and work with them to find the best available options. The Mission will remain engaged with Canadian authorities and with Canadian educational institutions."