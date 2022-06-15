Agnipath Scheme: A Look At Education Ministry's Action Plan For Agniveers

With the aim to enhance future career prospects by gaining experience in India's defence sector, the Ministry of Education (MoE) will launch a special three-year skill-based bachelor's degree programme, providing training to eligible Indian youth.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be offering the degree programmes which will be recognised in both India and abroad for employment and education. On 14 June 2022, the Union Cabinet announced the new recruitment scheme - named Agnipath - which allows Indian youth to serve in the Indian Army, Navy & Air Force, on a short-term contractual basis.

How will the degree be structured?

IGNOU will not only design but also execute the programme. A total of 50% of the credits that are required for a graduate degree will come from the technical and non-technical training that will be received by the Agniveers (those undertaking the programme). The remaining 50% will come from a set of courses that will include languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational studies, Agriculture & 'Jyotish' alongside the Ability Enhancement Courses on Environmental Studies and Communication Skills in English.

As mandated in the Education Policy 2020, this degree will be aligned with the UGC norms and with the National Credit Framework/National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

There will also be provisions for multiple exit points - Undergraduate Certificate on successful completion of the first-year courses, Undergraduate Diploma on the successful completion of first and second-year courses & Degree on the completion of the all the courses in the three-year time frame. The degree will be awarded by IGNOU as per UGC nomenclature - BA, BCom, BA (Vocational), BA (Tourism Management) - and will be recognised both in India and abroad for employment and education.

The Army, Navy and Air Force will sign a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with IGNOU for the implementation of the scheme.

Priority announced for Agniveers in recruitment

On June 15, a day after the Agnipath scheme was launched, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar & Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have come out in support of the scheme and announced priority for Agniveers in recruitment after service.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared priority in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles. Madhya Pradesh CM said Agniveers will get priority in joining the Madhya Pradesh Police recruitment and Haryana CM promised a priority for Agniveers for state government jobs.

(With inputs from ANI)