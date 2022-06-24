Agnipath Scheme: IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

Agnipath Scheme: Recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme for the Indian Air Force has started on Friday, June 24, 2022. All those candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can get themselves registered now. The registration needs to be done at the official website of Agnipath - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Eligibility, medical conditions, job duration, and age limit details can be checked here. List of important dates and steps to apply has also been attached.

Agnipath Scheme 2022: Check important dates here

Registration has been started on June 24

Deadline to register is July 5, 2022

Agnipath Scheme: Medical Conditions

Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms

Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm.

Weight: Proportionate to height and age.

Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable. Visual requirements as applicable as per Indian Air Force standards.

Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Check Selection Process Here

Phase I and Phase II examinations will be part of the selection process. Candidates who will qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for the Phase II examination. The name of the shortlisted candidates who qualify for the online test shall have to appear for PFT followed by a medical test.

Phase 1 online test Phase 2 test Document Verification Physical Fitness Test Adaptability Test 1 and 2 Medical Examination

Once enrolled into the IAF, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for four years. “Endeavour will be made to enroll candidates as Agniveers from all parts of the nation, utilising contemporary technology, specialized rallies and campus interviews at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc,” a statement issued by the IAF read.

Here is how to apply for the recruitment