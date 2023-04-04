AICTE Annual Calendar 2023 Out, 1st Year Classes For Technical Courses To Begin On Sept 15

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has published the annual academic calendar for the academic year 2023 to 2024. According to this calendar, the classes for freshers and first-year students in technical institutions will begin on September 15, 2023, onwards. The last date for admission of first-year students is September 15, 2023. The last date for first-year admissions to technical courses and lateral admissions is also September 15.
For PGDM and PGCM courses, the last date for cancellation of admission for courses including a full refund is September 11. The last date for admissions is September 15. The last date for granting or refusing approval by AICTE to standalone PGDM / PGCM institutions is the 10th of June, 2023.
The last date for approving institutions offering ODL/Online Course(s) and for admission to courses in open and distance as per UGC Policy Learning / Online Learning Mode (First Session) and for admission to courses in open and distance learning / online learning Mode (Second Session) will be as per UGC policy.