AIIA Becomes First Institute Of Ayurveda To Get A++ In NAAC Evaluation

In a recent review by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the All India Institute of Ayurveda has achieved an 'A++' grade. This is a historic accomplishment and reflects the continuous hard work and collective efforts of the institution. The institution received a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.55 from NAAC, along with the 'A++' grade.

The Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Professor Dr. Tanuja Nesari, has emphasized that this achievement is not the result of a day's work but rather the culmination of continuous effort over the past five years. She attributes this success to the collective efforts of the entire team.

Obtaining an 'A++' grade from NAAC is a matter of pride, as NAAC evaluates not only the academic activities but also the overall administration of higher education institutions in India. On this occasion, she expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the Minister of Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, the Minister of State for Ayush, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha, and other officials for their continuous support.

It's worth noting that the All India Institute of Ayurveda, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2017, has been consistently reaching new heights. Over the past five years, the institution has signed 54 MOUs at the National and International levels. It has successfully treated over 15 lakh patients in five years, published more than 1500 publications in the field of Ayurveda, and currently has 345 scholars pursuing PG and Ph.D. programs. Additionally, 100 students from Goa's satellite center have enrolled in the BAMS program last year.