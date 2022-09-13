AIMA MAT 2022 CBT Admit Card To Be Released Today; Check Steps To Download

AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is set to release the computer-based test (CBT) admit card today, September 13. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at mat.aima.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their email ID, date of birth, and password. Candidates should be aware that the AIMA MAT computer-based test (CBT) will be held on September 18, 2022. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the AIMA MAT 2022 Admit Card.

AIMA MAT 2022 CBT Admit Card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Once released, candidates are required to visit the official website of MAT 2022 at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the click on the admit card link

Step 3: Candidates are now required to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Automatically, your admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and take the printout for future reference.

More details

As of now, the authorities have not yet announced the date of the MAT 2022 results. However, once the MAT exam is over, the MAT result date is most likely to be revealed soon. To appear in the examination, candidates are required to carry photo IDs such as a driver's license, voter ID, passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card among the eligible and valid papers. It is strongly advised that candidates must stay connected to the official website for fresh updates and more details.