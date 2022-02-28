Aimed At ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, IIM Holds Global Leadership Summit In Jammu

With an aim to provide the students with a global platform, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) held a two-day long Global Leadership Summit in Jammu. The two-day summit was attended by global heavyweights from industry, government, and other walks of life to provide the students with an opportunity of exposure to robust policies that are vital to creating ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Professor BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu emphasised the need to have great leaders at the helm in order to make the country self-reliant. “The shortage of PPE kits at the onset of the pandemic, and how the country persisted and not just met its own demand but also became a global exporter in such a short interval of time. We need to become job-creators rather than be job seekers and lauded how the number of “Unicorns” in India has substantially increased over the past year,” he added.

In the first panel discussion, the institute got an opportunity to host esteemed visionaries who talked about "The Great Reset: Navigating through disruptions at the workplace." Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, of Infosys, kick-started the session by reminding me of the growing uncertainties in the corporate world and how the industries need to take advantage of emerging opportunities and continue to evolve with the changing environment.

Anil Kaul, Managing Director, Tata, Capital Housing Finance, talked at length about the evolved expectations of customers and the increased importance of innovation in the workplace. JB Singh, President, and CEO, Interglobe Hotels, led the discussion by providing insights on the various business models and changing customer preferences in the challenging business environment. He reiterated the need for all the leaders to slow down and embrace the uncertainty

Dr Kiran Bedi, Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and the First Woman IPS Officer graced the event with her virtual presence and addressed the audience with her inspiring words. She highlighted the significance of having a disciplined routine and a healthy schedule in life to empower oneself and emphasized the power of "We" over "Me,". She further stressed the need of working as a team, in all walks of life.

Ms Deepika Kumari, Professional Archer, Padmashri, and Arjuna Awardee graced the Leadership Summit panel and provided detailed insights into the theme, “Envision, Empower and Exceed”. She began the discussion by speaking on her overall journey, success, and growth in all phases of life. Elaborating it further, she emphasized the cruciality of tough circumstances and the detrimental effects of being in comfort zones.

The Founder-CEO of OYO Rooms and winner of the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award, Ritesh Agarwal advised the students to take bigger leads ahead of themselves and not hesitate to try by pursuing new business opportunities. Further, he asked potential entrepreneurs to spend time directly with customers and learn from them.

Ranjan Thakur, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries and Commerce, J&K, and Ms Vanitha Datla, Vice-Chairperson & MD, Elico Ltd. mentioned that transformation has to be a rapid process, it needs to dismantle the entire regime in order to bring real change. According to him, everyone amongst us should have the commitment to drive the change on all fronts as India is a young nation and it needs to keep changing with time.

Image: Twitter-@IIMJammu