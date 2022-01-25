AKTU Postpones Odd Semester Exam Amid COVID Scare, New Dates To Be Out Soon

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University through a notice has informed that the AKTU Odd Semester 2021 exams stands postponed. The University on January 25 said that the exams that were scheduled to be conducted in February 2022 has been postponed. It is likely to be conducted in March 2022. However, official date has not been announced yet. AKTU follows offline mode pattern for AKTU Odd Semester 2021. It is said that the exams will be conducted in offline mode only as University has not mentioned any changes in the exam pattern.

Online classes to continue

Due to the current situation of COVID-19 in state as well as country, University is conducting the classes in online mode. Along with announcing the postponement of exam, University has announced that online classes will continue for students till mid-March, 2022. The exams have also been postpone considering the COVID cases. University decided to postpone these exams after considering that students will not be able to come to campus in such trying times.

AKTU Odd Semester 2021: Students demand for online exams

The students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow, earlier urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel offline exams due to the scare of the new COVID strain, Omicron. This came after CM Adityanath announced that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the prevailing worry of Omicron. In view of the same, students intensified their virtual campaign seeking the intervention of the state government to cancel the offline examination for the odd semester for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate students on December 28. Taking to Twitter, the AKTU students’ union urged students to intensify the online campaign against conducting AKTU Feb exam in offline mode.

AKTU VC supports online exam amid COVID scare

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University recently announced the appointment of vice-chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra. The vice-chancellor after assuming charge and shared his views about the AKTU exams on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He said that he is not in favour of AKTU holding offline exams as Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the state. He further told the media that he will be speaking to state government officials to facilitate online exams for students if the Coronavirus cases do not subside.