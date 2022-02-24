AKTU Reopens Application Window For UG, PG Odd Semester Exams; Check How To Apply

AKTU Exams 2022: The application form submission window for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has reopened for odd semester undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams 2022. To apply for admission, students will have to submit Rs 5,000 as a late fee. The examination form for odd semester UG and PG can be submitted by the students through the AKTU ERP portal - erp.aktu.ac.in, using their user id and password.

Earlier, AKTU announced that it would hold the odd semester exam for regulars and carry over-exams for first, third semester, and lateral entry candidates from March 21 to April 4. However, students can now check the tentative exam schedule by visiting the official website at aktu.ac.in. According to the notification issued by AKTU, "Odd semester examinations will be held for the first semester (all streams) and the third semester for BTech and BPharm students from March 21 to April 4." AKTU had also asked all affiliated colleges to continue online teaching till the second week of the March.

AKTU UG, PG exams 2022: Here's how to fill AKTU Exam Form 2022

Step 1: To fill AKTU Exam Form 2022 candidates need to visit the AKTU ERP portal at erp.aktu.ac.in.

Step 2: Students need to log in using their user ID and password.

Step 3: Then, fill out the AKTU exam form for the odd semester exam.

Step 4: Enter the required details asked for.

Step 5: Pay late fee and then click on the "Submit" button.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative