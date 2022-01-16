AKTU VC Supports Online Exam Amid COVID Scare; Check Statement Here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University recently announced the appointment of vice-chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra. The vice-chancellor after assuming charge and shared his views about the AKTU exams on Saturday, January 15, 2022. He said that he is not in favour of AKTU holding offline exams as Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the state. He further told the media that he will be speaking to state government officials to facilitate online exams for students if the Coronavirus cases do not subside.

"Students' health and their safety is paramount. I'm not in favour of offline exams in Covid-19 times," he said

Exams to be organised again for COVID positive students

"And if any student misses the ongoing odd semester exams of AKTU after being tested Covid-19 positive, he will be allowed to appear in the re-examination," the VC said.

The VC said that soon after he was appointed as vice-chancellor of AKTU, a number of students reached out to him on phone requesting for online exams. "As I had not taken charge of AKTU then, I chose not to comment or react on this subject," said Prof Mishra, who was earlier vice-chancellor at Jharkhand University of Technology, Ranchi. He said, "That University does not have great infrastructure and yet they conducted online exams for students. AKTU definitely has better infrastructure as compared to Jharkhand Technical University."

AKTU students demand online exam amid Omicron scare

The students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow, have already urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel offline exams due to the scare of the new COVID strain, Omicron. This comes after CM Adityanath announced that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the prevailing worry of Omicron. In view of the same, students intensified their virtual campaign seeking the intervention of the state government to cancel the offline examination for the odd semester for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate students on December 28.

Taking to Twitter, the AKTU students’ union urged students to intensify the online campaign against the offline examination. ''Please tweet more and more for your own safety from the COVID-19 third wave. If u want that AKTU, Lucknow should conduct an online exam then tweet + retweet + tag + use hashTag on daily basis. Show your unity, guys," the tweet read. Meanwhile, students urged the UP Chief Minister to issue "an order to AKTU University to conduct the exam in online mode for the sake of the safety of the students." Another AKTU student expressed concern over the offline examination that is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2021.

