All Schools In Delhi Remain Closed Today Due To Heavy Rains For Students Up To Class 5

All schools in Delhi will remain closed on Tuesday, July 11 due to heavy rainfall. Regional director, DDE, Vikas Kalia has ordered to shut the schools for students up to Class 5 due to rains. All students from class 6 onwards, as well as staff, will have to reach the school as usual. “All recognized private schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCTD, are also advised to follow the above instructions in view of the safety of the students,” the official circular reads.

"Head of schools and staff are advised to remain vigilant about the safety of the students attending school, especially in view of the incessant rains,” the circular reads.

Holiday declared for students of classes Nursery to fifth in all govt and govt-aided schools under the Directorate of Education in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/qya6V0BlqW — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Earlier, on July 10, all schools in Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities of Gurugram and Noida were closed in view of torrential rains in the region.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a notice has been sent to the head of schools in the city, saying that all government and private schools will remain closed for students on Monday. However, teachers have been directed to go to schools as usual. "In view of the torrential rains since Friday and the Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is directed that all government and private schools shall remain closed for students on July 10 (Monday). Students must be informed, well in advance, about the holiday so that they do not venture out,” a circular from Directorate of Education (DoE) said.