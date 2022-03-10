Universities In AP Actively Taking Steps To Implement NEP-2020 : AP Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Biswabhsan Harichandan appreciated all the universities in the state for taking steps to implement the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP). He was addressing the 20th convocation ceremony of Sri Krishnadeveraya University, Anantapuramu on Thursday. He participated in a virtual mode from the Raj Bhawan.



He said, NEP-2020 was considered to be very comprehensive, highly vibrant and flexible, and expected to shape the younger generation into a sound ethical base with a strong sense of social responsibility."

All Universities in AP Actively Taking steps to rollout NEP-2020

Harichandan alluded to the role technology played in tiding over the challenges posed by the pandemic, "COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that change was inevitable and the opportunities created by it will lead us towards a better tomorrow. The pandemic had worked as a catalyst for the academic community to adopt and opt for platforms with technologies that enabled the teaching faculty and the student community to overcome the difficulties posed by the pandemic over the past two years," added the Governor.



He further highlighted and said the University should be proud of its achievement of setting up the 'Atal Incubation Centre' which will foster entrepreneurship in the students and also guide other academic institutions in the region.



Recently, while addressing a press conference, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Hemachandra Reddy, said the state is ahead of other Indian states in implementing the NEP-2020. He listed several initiatives being taken to put the policy in place. The focus is on recalibrating the conventional courses to be more outcome-based with skills learning at the centre of the education, be it through internships, community-based service projects, etc.



Apart from imparting skills, it's also important to make the students more employable. To that end, the council initiated english as a language and partnered with NASSCOM and AICT for online courses. In addition, the AP state council has also taken other steps on the path of adopting the NEP - establishing a quality assessment cell, incubation and Start-Up centres, board of community development, a state research board in universities and colleges.



The NEP-2020 was formulated after comprehensive deliberations with multiple stakeholders.