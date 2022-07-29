Amit Shah To Launch Initiatives In Edu And Skill Development Sector To Mark 2 Years Of NEP

As the country is set to complete two years of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch new initiatives related to the education sector. The Education-Sector Initiatives will be launched on July 29 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present on the occasion.

The Education Ministry on July 28 announced this event through a tweet. The initiatives will be launched in the second half at 4 pm. The official tweet can be checked here.

The Education Ministry tweeted, “To mark the completion of two years of launch of National Education Policy 2020, Union Home & Cooperation Minister, Shri @AmitShah will be launching a host of new initiatives related to education and skill development, tomorrow."

About the initiatives

The initiatives to be launched will cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals, including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training, and assessment. Apart from the launch, the program will also witness cultural performance by students and address of the gathering by dignitaries. Deliberations will also centre around the journey of implementation of National Education Policy 2020.

NEP 2020 is a 'knowledge-document': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Attending a roundtable on translating the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on May 22 said that the NEP 2020 is a 'knowledge document' of the 21st century and further aims to promote the all-round development of students. Pradhan was speaking at the roundtable at Symbiosis International University in Pune, Maharashtra during which he discussed broadly the topic of the National Education Policy and further also said that India's education system which remained rigid in the past has now become more vibrant, inclusive, flexible and multi-disciplinary.

He tweeted, "India today is an epicentre of knowledge-based economy. India today is unstoppable owing to strong fundamentals. All of us, including our academic fraternity have a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India in the new world. #NEP2020 is the pathway for the same."