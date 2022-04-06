AMU Professor Tenders Apology Over 'mythical Reference' To Rape After Admin Seeks Response

Hours after the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration raised strong objections to its professor Dr Jitendra Kumar's 'mythical references' to rape in presentation slides, the professor tendered his 'unconditional apology'. The varsity issued a show-cause notice for 'hurting religious sentiments' of the students and staff to the professor at the Faculty of Medicine and directed him to file a reply within 24 hours time.

AMU's notice to the professor read, "The Aligarh Muslim University administration and the Faculty of Medicine today strongly condemns the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show-cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff and citizens. He has been asked to submit his reply in 24 hours."

The university has also set up a two-member committee to probe the matter at hand and recommend methods to prevent the same in future.

"Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Kumar has submitted an unconditional apology," the varsity's official website further notified.

AMU's Public Relations Office took to Twitter to share the notice.

AMU professor tenders apologies over his rape reference during class presentation

The Assistant Professor of the Department of Forensic Medicine apologised for 'making certain derogatory mythical references on rape' while speaking on the topic of sexual offences.

"I write to say I tender my unconditional apologies for making certain derogatory mythical references on rape in my class (3 Year MBBS 2019 Batch) on 05.04.2022 at 8 am on the topic of sexual offences. My intention was not to hurt the religious sentiments of any particular religion and the reference was only to highlight that rape has been a part of society for long, which I considered to be an inadvertent mistake on my part. I assure you that such type of lapse will not occur in future and I again tender my unconditional apologies," the AMU professor's apology letter read.

AMU professor pulled up for rape references during class presentation

In the matter at hand, the said professor came under the scanner after hundreds of tweets were published and addressed to the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding Kumar's rape remark. Reports suggest that Kumar used images of gods and goddesses to depict the 'mythical rape', which was strongly condemned by many. As per reports, Kumar even resorted to obscene and derogatory language to cover the topic before the class and with unsolicited rape references.