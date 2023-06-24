Andhra Govt, ETS Sign MoU To Boost English Language Proficiency Among Govt School Students

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in conjunction with ETS, the world’s largest assessment, research, and learning organization, announced a joint agreement to provide customized English assessments to students in the state’s government schools. Under the directives of the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the agreement aims to fortify the language capabilities of students and promote academic excellence by equipping them with the necessary skills to excel on the national learning metric.

As part of this 5-year initiative, ETS will evaluate and certify the English language proficiency of students ranging from Class 3 to 10 across all government schools through its TOEFL® Young Students Series assessments. Schools will leverage TOEFL Primary® and TOEFL Junior® Standard Tests to assess the English reading and listening skills of students in Class 3 through 5 and Class 6 through 9, respectively, while the TOEFL Junior Speaking Test will assess the English-speaking skills of Class 10 students. Since most of these students are considered first-generation English-language learners, customized “Readiness Tests” will determine their readiness to take Certification Tests.

"Our mission is to empower our students to become globally employable individuals, transcending the boundaries of government schools. By taking up this noble endeavor, we are committed to making a profound societal impact. Challenges fuel our determination, and it is through these challenges that we rise. Our vision extends beyond the junior level as we aspire to expand our efforts to the senior level, leaving no student behind. Together, we will revolutionize education and pave the way for a brighter future," chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh said.

The integration of ETS's world-class assessment resources into the educational framework of Andhra Pradesh will have a significant impact, benefiting millions of students enrolled in government schools across the state.

“We are proud to work with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on this ground-breaking initiative,” said Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India. “We have seen first-hand the power of the English language as a gateway to global opportunity. Through the emphasis on English skill development at a young age, students in Andhra Pradesh will be better prepared for success in the long term. We commend the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his partnership and look forward to seeing the impact of our collaboration on this region and beyond.” he added.

The collaborative efforts of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and ETS are poised to position the state's students on an accelerated trajectory of linguistic competence and academic success. Through this momentous alliance, Andhra Pradesh reaffirms its commitment to providing a robust educational environment conducive to holistic development and global competitiveness.

Moreover, this partnership extends beyond student-centric initiatives. ETS will also contribute to the enrichment of teacher capacity in English language instruction via a 3-day workshop at ETS’s headquarters in Princeton, NJ, USA. Among the many benefits, these teachers will have the unique opportunity to engage with the creators of the TOEFL Young Students Series tests.