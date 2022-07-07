Andhra Pradesh: Engg Students Develop Affordable 2-wheeler Ambulance Called 'Heal Mobile'

In an intriguing development from Andhra Pradesh, two engineering students have developed an affordable two-wheeler ambulance to help the needy in society after they were moved by the sight of people carrying their loved ones in personal vehicles without any medical support during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19.

With the help of experts from '3DEXPERIENCE Lab of Dassault Systemes' in Pune, the students developed this vehicle. The innovative ambulance has been named -- 'Heal Mobile' -- which will be used to carry patients from rural areas where ambulance services are nearly nil and hospitals cannot afford them as they are expensive.

How was the two-wheeler ambulance developed?

As per reports, the students, Yashwant and Ahamed, had first shared their idea with the managing director of their institute, following which, the director approached Dassault Systemes in France for help in designing the ambulance. Dassault then developed the prototype of an ambulance using the 3D design platform CATIA after getting impressed by the idea and the objective behind it.

The company also sent its representative Suhas Preetipal to provide help to the students in the project. Under the supervision of Suhas Preetipal and college chief administrative officer V Anand, Yashwant and Ahamed started giving shape to their idea based on the design provided by Dassault.

After nearly two months, they developed the two-wheeler ambulance, which can be attached to any 100 CC two-wheeler, costing around Rs 50,000. The maximum speed of the two-wheeler ambulance is limited to 35 kmph and can be operated on any type of roads due to its sturdy structure.

(With Agency Inputs)