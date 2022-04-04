Andhra Pradesh School Timings Changed For Classes 1-9 Due To Heat Wave

Andhra Pradesh Schools: The AP school timing has been changed from Monday, April 4, 2022. As per recent updates, the schools in Andhra Pradesh will only run for a half-day. This has been implemented for students from classes 1 to 9. To be noted that all other classes including classes 10, 11, and 12 will continue with full-day schedule. Students from classes 1 to 9 will have to reach school at 7.30 am. The classes will get over at 11.30 AM and mid-day meals will be served immediately thereafter.

Andhra Pradesh announces half day school, know why

The decision has been taken by the state government and is being implemented from Monday, April 4, 2022. It has been decided considering the soaring temperatures. This comes in line with parents and students’ unions requesting education minister Audimulapu Suresh in this regard. It is believed that by changing the school timing and adopting half day culture, students can avoid adverse impact of heat wave on their health.

School Education Commissioner A. Suresh Kumar issued orders on Sunday about half-day schools from Monday, April 4, 2022. Instructions have been issued to all regional joint directors of school education and district educational officers of the state to implement the half-day school norm.

Andhra Pradesh Board, in March third week, revised first and second-year examination schedules. Following the schedule, the intermediate public theory examination will begin on May 7, 2022 and will continue till May 24, 2022. The class 11 or iter first year examination will begin on May 6 and will continue till May 23, 2022. Exam for both the classes will be conducted in single-shift which will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The revised schedule is available on the official website and can be checked under the what's new section. Here is the direct link to check the revised schedule released by Andhra Pradesh Board.