Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam Paper Leak: TDP Leader P Narayana Detained By CID Officials

Andhra Pradesh class 10 paper leak: In connection with 10th class question paper leak case, former MAUD minister & TDP leader P Narayana have been detained by CID officials. He has been arrested from Hyderabad. He was connected to the 10th class papers leak from Narayana School in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. To be noted that P Narayana is also a founder and director of Narayana Institutions.

AP SSC paper leak: Overview

On April 29, a question paper of Telugu (first language) subject was allegedly leaked in a few corporate schools including Narayana School in Tirupati. Narayana Educational Institutions are owned by former minister Narayana. Tirupati police have arrested seven people including Giridhar Reddy, vice-principal of Narayan School in Tirupati. Giridhar Reddy confessed that the principals and vice-principals of these corporate schools formed a group and took the help of government teachers to commit malpractices in the SSC board class 10 examinations.

This year the Class X public examinations were held from April 27 for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations during the previous two years were not conducted.

“In all these cases we immediately detected the hand of some teachers who, with the help of some outsiders, spread rumours about ‘leak' of the question papers. This was nothing but gross mischief as there was no leak of the question paper but unnecessary apprehensions were sought to be created among students and parents,” a senior Education Department official said.

Andhra Pradesh paper leak: TDP leaders called the arrest a vindictive move

With the arrest of the Minister, Furious TDP leaders called the arrest a vindictive move by the state government. TDP general secretary N Lokesh Naidu said it was a norm under the YSRCP rule to arrest Opposition party leaders under false cases and change the narrative when public issues were raised. “This is political witch-hunting by a vindictive government. Since 2019, the YSRCP government has arrested 55 leaders (including Narayana), and not even one case (against them) has been proved,’’ he said.