Anna University Students Test COVID Positive, Health Secretary Calls It COVID Cluster

Inspection of Anna University campus was carried out where a cluster of 40 students was selected. Out of them, 6 students have tested positive for COVID-19. All are fine HS, CHO Dr Jagadeesan and Coporation and health staff. Apart from those 6 students, three kore students who live in the University's hostel have tested positive. More samples have been taken for Covid-19 test and the report is awaited.

The health department called it a COVID cluster and warned the university. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan advised the administration to step up preventive measures. To be noted that more students, faculty, and staff members will undergo Covid-19 test in the next few days. Till now, the situation is under control and all the students who have tested positive are doing fine.

Anna University to declare TANCET Results by June 10

According to the official notice, the TANCET 2022 result will be declared on or before June 10, 2022. All those candidates who took part in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website: annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

Candidates who pass the examination will be eligible to apply for admission to Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), and Master of Planning (M.Plan.) programs. Check key details here.

In 15-18 Years age group, over 80% got first dose of vaccine: Mandaviya

Over 80 percent of people aged between 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of COVID vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceeded 192.52 crore till Tuesday 7 am, according to a provisional report.

The COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16 and so far more than 3.30 crore adolescents in this age group have been administered the first dose. India began inoculating those in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3. Till now, 5.92 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been given the first dose.