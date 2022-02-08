Anti-NEET Bill: Tamil Nadu Govt Reintroduces Bill In Special Assembly

Anti-NEET Bill: In a significant development, the state government reintroduced the Anti-NEET Bill during a special sitting at Fort St. George on Tuesday. The bill seeking admission of students to medical colleges on the basis of their class 12 scores was returned by the Governor on February 3 after which the state government has once again reintroduced the bill again. Notably, both the state government and the Governor have cited the same reason that "it is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state,".

Tamil Nadu Special Assembly: State govt reintroduces Anti-NEET Bill

In the bill, the state government has also proposed that students must get admission into undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy. The bill seeks to provide government school students with a 7.5% horizontal quota in medical admission. The special sitting was convened after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired an all-party meeting barring the BJP, AIADMK, and its allies.

This comes days after the Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, returned the bill that demanded admission of students to medical colleges on the basis of Class 12 marks. Later, Raj Bhavan issued a statement saying, "it is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state." On the other hand, the state government cited the same reason that NEET was against the poor. The governor cited the order of the Supreme Court in the Christian Medical College, Vellore Association vs Union of India, that upheld NEET "as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice." Notably, this is the seventh special sitting that has been held to discuss NEET since 2011.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative