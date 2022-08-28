AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Web Options Entry Postponed, Registration Payment Date Revised

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education 2022 has issued a notification, informing that the AP EAMCET Web Options Entry 2022 has been extended. The notification is available on the official website and candidates can check it by visiting - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Also, it has been informed that the new schedule will be released sometime soon on the official website - sche.aptonline.in.

"All the candidates are informed that the option to exercise in Web Counselling of EAPCET-2022 Admissions, scheduled to be commenced on August 28, 2022, is postponed. The revised schedule to exercise options on Web Counselling, allotment of seats, reporting at the institutions, and commencement of class work will be intimated shortly. Further, the candidates are informed that the schedule for registration, payment of processing fee, and certificate verification is extended up to 05.09.2022 for the benefit of the Intermediate students who are waiting for Intermediate supplementary examination results," read the official notice.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Know how to enter options

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling - apeamcet.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, click on the ‘Candidates Registration’ and then register to generate login credentials.

Step 3: Now, go back to the homepage and click on the "Candidates Login"

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their credentials, sign in and choose their options.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

It is to be noted that the AP EAMCET counselling will be held in several rounds and only those candidates who will enter their options within the given time limit will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission. The registration deadline for processing fee payment and certificate verification has been extended to September 5, 2022. According to the schedule, the first phase allotment list will be released on September 6, 2022, and the self-reporting of candidates will start on September 6, 2022, and continue till September 12, 2022. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

