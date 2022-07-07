AP EAPCET 2022: Provisional Answer Key Release Date And Time Announced, Check Here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur on July 7 announced the date and time for releasing Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET 2022) answer key. As per schedule, the AP EAPCET answer key 2022 for the Engineering stream will be released on July 12, 2022. The answer key for agriculture stream will be published by July 13 (9 am).

Once the answer keys are released, it can be downloaded from the official website sche.ap.gov.in. In order to check the answer key, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth. The steps to download answer key can be checked here.

A statement on the official website reads: "Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM.”

AP EAPCET 2022 Provisional answer key

To be noted that the answer key released will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will be given option and time of raising objections. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key will be released. On the basis of final key, result will be released..

“Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022,” the statement added.

Check exam dates here

The AP EAMCET 2022 (now known as EAPCET) was conducted from July 4 to July 12, 2022, in various shifts. The AP EAPCET Engineering exam 2022 dates were July 4 to July 8, 2022. Whereas, the Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exam was conducted on July 11 and July 12, 2022.

AP EAPCET Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download provisional key

Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'AP EAPCET answer key 2022' link

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the AP EAPCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on screen

Go through it and download the same for future reference

About AP EAPCET 2022

The duration of the exam was three hours. There was 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the exam paper, which were valued at 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking. This examination is held for students seeking admission into various colleges of Andhra Pradesh in the streams of Engineering, Medicine, and Agriculture. As many as 331 colleges will be participating in the admission process which will be held after the entrance exams are over. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.