AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment List Released, Here's Direct Link

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment List: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 final phase seat allotment list has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can check the final phase seat allotment list by visiting the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. All those candidates who have applied for AP ECET registrations can check the counselling seat allotment results by visiting the official website. In order to check the initial phase seat allotment list, candidates are required to enter the application number and password on the official website.

Here's how to check the AP ECET Seat Allocation Result 2022

STEP 1: To check the AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of APSCHE - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

STEP 2: Then, on the Home Page, click on the designated result link.

STEP 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials, including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

STEP 4: Now, submit and access the AP ECET seat allotment for 2022.

STEP 5: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to check the AP ECET Seat Allocation Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

All those candidates whose names are on the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment lists are required to report to the allotted institute or college for document verification and the admission procedure. Candidates must take note that the last date to report to the allotted institute for the document verification process is till September 20, 2022. According to the information, the authorities have decided to start the classes on September 19, 2022.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)