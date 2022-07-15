AP ECET Admit Card 2022 Delayed; Hall Tickets To Be Released On July 16

AP ECET admit card 2022 delayed: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, through an official statement has said that it will not be releasing the AP ECET 2022 admit cards on July 15, 2022. An official statement highlights the delay in hall tickets. It is now scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Once released, it will be uploaded on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates appearing for the ECET 2022 exam will be able to download their hall tickets from 11 AM onwards. List of important dates and steps to check admit cards have been mentioned below. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their registration ID and password.

AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022: Check list of important dates here

AP ECET admit card 2022 was supposed to be out on July 15, 2022

It will now be released on July 16 at 11 am

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2022. ECET 2022 exam would be conducted in two shifts - morning and evening, The morning shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM

AP ECET answer key will be released on July 25, 2022

Result release date has not been announced yet

AP ECET 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

It is mandatory to carry printout of hall tickets to the exam hall

Along with admit card, they should also make sure to carry a valid ID proof

Candidates should make sure to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time

Candidates are advised to wear masks and carry sanitizers with them to the exam hall

AP ECET 2022 admit card: Here is how to download hall tickets