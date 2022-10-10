Last Updated:

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration Window To Close On Oct 12; Check Steps To Register

AP ICET Counselling: The counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test has been started by APSCHE. Check steps to register.

AP ICET Counselling

The counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the last date to register is October 12, 2022. The certification verification process will be held between October 10 and October 14, and the Web option will be available for the candidates from October 14 to October 16. The AP ICET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment result will be announced on October 19.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Schedule

 

Events

 

ICET Counselling Dates

 
  • AP ICET 2022 counselling registrations

 
  • October 9 to 12, 2022

 
  • AP ICET counselling verification of uploaded certificates

 
  • October 10 to 14, 2022

 
  • AP ICET exam counselling web options selection

 
  • October 14 to 16, 2022

 
  • Change of web options

 
  • October 17, 2022

 
  • AP ICET seat allotment

 
  • October 19, 2022

 
  • Self-reporting and reporting to college

 
  • October 20 to 22, 2022

 

AP ICET 2022 Processing Fee

  • Category

 
  • Processing/ Counselling Fee

 
  • General/ OBC

 
  • Rs 1,200

 
  • SC/ ST

 
  • Rs 600

 

AP ICET Counseling 2022: Here's how to register

  • Step 1: To register for AP ICET Counselling 2022, candidates are first required to visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the registration link on the home page.
  • Step 3: Upload all necessary documents.
  • Step 4: Click on the AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay the application fees.
  • Step 5: Upload scanned documents and submit them.
  • Step 6: Get a hard copy for future reference.

