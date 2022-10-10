AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration Window To Close On Oct 12; Check Steps To Register

The counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been started by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the last date to register is October 12, 2022. The certification verification process will be held between October 10 and October 14, and the Web option will be available for the candidates from October 14 to October 16. The AP ICET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment result will be announced on October 19.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Schedule

Events ICET Counselling Dates AP ICET 2022 counselling registrations October 9 to 12, 2022 AP ICET counselling verification of uploaded certificates October 10 to 14, 2022 AP ICET exam counselling web options selection October 14 to 16, 2022 Change of web options October 17, 2022 AP ICET seat allotment October 19, 2022 Self-reporting and reporting to college October 20 to 22, 2022

AP ICET 2022 Processing Fee

Category Processing/ Counselling Fee General/ OBC Rs 1,200 SC/ ST Rs 600

AP ICET Counseling 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for AP ICET Counselling 2022, candidates are first required to visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the home page.

Step 3: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 4: Click on the AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents and submit them.

Step 6: Get a hard copy for future reference.

