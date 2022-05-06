AP Inter Exams 2022 To Commence Today; Check Important Guidelines To Be Followed

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education will be conducting the TS Inter Exams 2022 and AP Inter Exams 2022 from Friday, May 6, 2022. Telangana TS Inter 1st Year exams 2022 and AP Inter 1st Year exams are scheduled to conclude on May 23, 2022. AP Inter 2nd Year and TS Inter 2nd Year exams will conclude on May 24, 2022.

According to the official notice, the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) that was scheduled to be held in April will now be held from May 6 to May 24, 2022. The theory examinations will be held from 9 am to 12 pm on exam days.

The Board conducted the practical exams from March 23 till April 8. Ethics and human values exams were held on April 11 and the environmental education exam was held on April 12, 2022.

TS IPE hall ticket: Here's how to download TS Inter admit card

Step 1: To download the TSBIE Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the IPE first- or second-year admit card download link.

Step 3: Login using the previous exam hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the admit card and print it out for the exam.

Andhra Pradesh Inter Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here